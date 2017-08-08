Nice sign Dutch veteran midfielder Sneijder

Nice, Aug 8 (IANS) French football club Nice has announced the signing of Dutch veteran attacking midfielder Wesley Sneijder on a free transfer from Turkish outfit Galatasaray.

Sneijder passed his medical for the Ligue 1 club early Monday and signed a one-year deal with an option for another year, reports Efe.

The Dutch international's contract with Galatasaray expired June 30.

Sneijder, 33, is set to wear the No.10 jersey at Nice, according to the Ligue 1 web site.

After starting his career in 2002 at Amsterdam-based AFC Ajax, Sneijder went to win La Liga and the Copa del Rey with Real Madrid and was part of a Champions League title squad at Inter Milan before joining Galatasaray.

He has represented the Netherlands 131 times.

--IANS

