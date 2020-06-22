NIC Order Banning Chinese Apps From Google & Apple Stores is Fake

A fake letter attributed to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) directing a ban on Chinese apps in India is doing the rounds on social media. This comes in the wake of the India-China standoff in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, as calls for boycotting Chinese products rise across India.

However, we reached out to NIC officials who confirmed that the letter is fake and no such order has been passed by the organisation.

THE CLAIM

The aforementioned order states that NIC, under the Government of India, has directed the regional executive and representatives of Google India and Apple India to restrict the functioning of Chinese applications from their respective stores as per instructions by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The letter mentioned 15 apps in particular, which include TikTok, Club Factory, Shein, Vivo Video among others.

WHAT WE FOUND

A simple look at the letter raised several red flags regarding its veracity. To begin with, the IT Act 2000 is not divided into volumes but into Chapters and has nothing to do with functioning of mobile applications. Contrary to what the letter claims, Chapter 2 of the Act deals with “authentication of electronic records and electronic signatures.”