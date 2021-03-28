NIA Takes Vaze to Mithi River; Finds Hard Disk, Car Number Plate

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took Mumbai policeman Sachin Vaze – arrested in the Ambani explosives case – to the Mithi river in Bandra East in Mumbai, to recover evidence that he allegedly tried to destroy.

On Vaze's directions, divers retrieved two CPUs of computers, the number plate of a car, two DVRs, and a laptop among other things that were dumped into the river, reported ANI.

The recovered DVRs (Digital Video Recorders) are of his housing society where the Scorpio car was parked between 17 February to 24 February, of shops where various number plates were made and of other places where Vaze suspected that his movement could have been captured, ANI reported, quoting sources.

Vaze was arrested on 13 March and was remanded to the custody of the NIA till 25 March.

The Sachin Vaze Case

Vaze is accused to have conspired to plant the explosives-laden SUV outside Ambani’s residence.

In a parallel investigation being conducted by the Maharashtra ATS, Vaze has been alleged to be the key conspirator in Hiren’s killing.

The ATS has arrested two people in the case, a cop named Vinayak Shinde and a bookie named Naresh Dhare. Dhare is said to have bought a sim card for Shinde, using which the latter had called Hiren to meet him before he was found dead.

The ATS has alleged that Shinde was an aide of Vaze and had made the phone call to Hiren at his behest.

However, Vaze’s motive is still unclear. Both cases have now been taken over by the NIA.

In an FIR filed by Hiren’s wife Kamala, she had detailed Vaze’s alleged association with the family and claimed that the car was in Vaze’s possession for months until 5 February.

After his transfer from the Crime Investigation Unit by the Maharashtra government amid political pressure, Vaze was suspended from the force following his arrest on 13 March.

