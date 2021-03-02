NIA takes over case related to conspiracy by front of JeM

·3-min read

Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday took over a case related to conspiracy by terror organization Lashker-e-Mustafa (LeM), a front of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, nearly a month after the arrest of its chief and his sensational disclosures, including that NSA Ajit Doval’s office in Delhi was filmed for a possible terror attack.

LeM chief Hidayat-ullah Malik was arrested by Anantnag police from Kunjwani area of Jammu on February 6 as he was planning to set up a base in the winter capital and also plan terror attacks.

'The NIA registered a case relating to conspiracy by frontal running terror organization LeM, working at the behest of proscribed terrorist organization JeM, to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu area with the aim of threatening the sovereignty, integrity and security of India,' a spokesperson of the probe agency said.

He said the case was initially registered at Gangyal Police station on February 6 under various sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

'The NIA has re-registered this case on Tuesday and taken over the investigation,' the spokesman said.

He said one hand grenade, three magazines and 28 rounds with other incriminating material were recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorist.

'Malik had done reconnaissance of many security installations in Jammu and Delhi in 2018 and 2019 for carrying out terror attacks. He has been associated with other terror groups in past and has furthered subversive and terror activities in Kashmir valley,' the spokesperson said.

He said the terror group had also committed a daylight bank robbery in which Rs 60 lakh were looted from J&K Bank, Main Branch Shopian in November 2020.

'Investigation in the case continues,' the spokesperson said.

Earlier on February 14, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh had said Malik was leading LeM after it was floated in August last year although he was active for a long time in militancy.

'He had worked as an overground worker and floated the group on the directions of JeM. He was planning to set up a base in Jammu to carry forward terror activities in the region as well besides receiving arms and ammunition which were being smuggled from Pakistan through the border, underground tunnels or dropped by drones before their smuggling to Kashmir,' the DGP had said.

The police chief said JeM was involved in various terror activities in 2018 and his interrogation revealed that he was also a close associate of JeM commander Ashiq Nengroo who used to receive arms consignments from Pakistan in Jammu before he crossed the border along with his family through an underground tunnel beneath the International Border.

'Nengroo alias doctor, at the behest of Pakistani agencies, is directing terror activities. Malik visited Delhi on the directions of Nengroo and forwarded a video to him after conducting a recce of the National Security Advisor's office, that means JeM is planning attacks on targets in Delhi as well. His arrest is a big achievement for the police and exposed the plan of the terrorist group,' the DGP said.

'Singh said Malik, a resident of south Kashmir, had also set up a network to get weapons from Bihar and so far seven pistols have been brought from there and distributed for terror activities.

Later, his contact in Bihar, Javaid Alam Ansari, was arrested from his house at Deobahuara village of Chapra and was brought to Jammu on February 20 on transit remand for questioning. PTI TAS SKL AAR AAR

Latest stories

  • 'Absolutely heartbreaking': Woman calls husband, records video for family; then dies by suicide

    The incident took place on February 25 and police identified the victim as Ayesha Khan (23) who also spoke to her husband and parents before taking the extreme step, an official said.

  • Arjun Kapoor Had the Funniest Response to Kareena Kapoor's First Photo on Instagram After Delivery

    Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. She delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospital.

  • How to Register for Covid-19 Vaccine in India, Request for Change of Centre and Other Facts

    Elaborating the process of registration on the Co-WIN app, Sharma said that so farm more than 50 lakh people have registered for get vaccinated.

  • ‘Inspired by the CM’, Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal Joins AAP

    Inspired by the “honest governance” of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sehgal has chosen to join the AAP.

  • Wondering What Your Voice Will Sound Like on Mars? NASA Can Show You

    NASA has just released an amusing simulator that can record your voice (or any other sound) and "convert" it as if it were emitted from the red planet.

  • COVID-19: Japan asks China to stop anal swab tests on its citizens

    Tokyo [Japan], March 2 (ANI): Expressing concerns over the coronavirus testing methods, Japan has requested China not to subject Japanese citizens to anal COVID-19 tests after receiving complaints of "psychological distress" from some of them.

  • 'Don't I Have Rights': Chandrababu Naidu Protests at Tirupati Airport as Cops Deny Entry to Temple Town

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, Andhra Pradesh K Atchannaidu demanded an explanation from the incumbent YSR Congress leaders on why the former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was not allowed to hold his meetings in the state.

  • Aliens are Real? American Airlines Pilot Spots 'Long Cylindrical Object', FBI Confirms 'UFO' Sighting

    A UFO-like object was seen by an American Airlines pilot over Northeast New Mexico on February 21. and the FBI is aware of the unusual sighting.

  • Rahul Gandhi Dances, Does Push-Ups With School Kids in Tamil Nadu

    Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, interacted with school students in Kanyakumari.

  • Samsung Galaxy M12 with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch in India on 11 March

    Galaxy M12 will feature a 48 MP quad rear camera setup and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.

  • Guj cops nab man from Rajasthan for abetting wife's suicide

    <p>Ahmedabad, Mar 2 (PTI) Days after a woman committed suicide by jumping into Sabarmati river here leaving behind a video message, the Gujarat police have arrested the victim's husband from neighbouring Rajasthan, an official said on Tuesday.</p>

  • China marches on to militarism and totalitarianism

    Hong Kong, March 2 (ANI): There is growing alarm at the inexorable rise of China, both of its military prowess and its aggressive bullying of other countries plus its subjugation of whole portions of its own population.

  • 'Perfectly Fine After Covid Vaccine, Will Have to Take 2 Doses Before Resuming Work': Narayana Murthy

    In the second phase of Covid-19 inoculation drive, senior citizens and people over 45 years with co-morbidities have been included.

  • Rahul Gandhi's Viral Photo Revealing 'Abs of a Boxer' Has Everyone Asking Him for Fitness Tips

    Vijender Singh, who won bronze and silver medals for boxing at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, was among those who shared Rahul Gandhi's image, taken shortly after he went swimming wish fishermen in Kerala.

  • British Sikh 'tortured' in India after arrest must be freed, say MPs

    Nearly 140 parliamentarians warn trumped-up charges could result in death penalty for Jagtar Singh Johal Briton Jagtar Singh Johal (c) being escorted to a court in Ludhiana, Punjab in November 2017. Photograph: Shammi Mehra/AFP/Getty Images Nearly 140 MPs and peers have written to Dominic Raab urging him to do more to secure the release of a young Sikh man facing the death penalty in India after a confession allegedly extracted under torture. The letter calls on the foreign secretary to accept that Jagtar Singh Johal is being detained arbitrarily, and says at least three of the charges levelled against him carried the death penalty. In the letter the parliamentarians wrote: “When a British national is arbitrarily detained, tortured, and faces a potential death sentence, all on the basis of trumped-up political charges, the British government must make clear this is unacceptable. This is a moment for the UK to take a stand and bring this young British man home.” Signatories include the former Brexit secretary David Davis; the former international development secretary Hilary Benn; the father of the house, Sir Peter Bottomley; the SNP leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford; Sheffield’s mayor, Dan Jarvis; the former Foreign Office minister Lord Hain; the former Liberal Democrat leader Menzies Campbell; and Andrew Rosindell, a Conservative member of the foreign affairs select committee. They claimed in their letter that Johal, who has been detained for three years, is a Sikh human rights activist from Dumbarton who travelled to India in October 2017 to get married and, three weeks after his wedding, was violently arrested by plainclothes police officers in Punjab before being “bound, hooded, and bundled into a car”. “We understand that his arrest was unlawful, amounting in effect to an abduction by the state,” they wrote. They added, after his detention, “Jagtar was brutally tortured with electricity into ‘confessing’ his involvement in an alleged conspiracy.” Jagtar is being supported by the legal NGO Reprieve, which said the charges – of procuring arms, conspiracy to commit murder and a terrorist act – all carry the death penalty in Indian law. It has been alleged he provided £3,000 to a Sikh planning to kill members of the extremist nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a charge he denies. Despite an extraordinary 145 court appearances, his trial has been repeatedly delayed at the request of the prosecution, and basic information to defence counsel denied. Reprieve deputy director Dan Dolan said: “It’s baffling that the Foreign Office hasn’t sought Jaggi’s release. We’re talking about a young British man facing a death sentence, based on nothing but a supposed confession he recorded after being tortured with electricity. It is about as clear a case of arbitrary detention as you can imagine, but the government hasn’t acted to bring him home. Why?” The issue is likely to be diplomatically sensitive for the prime minister, Boris Johnson, as he seeks to cement economic ties with India by travelling to see its prime minister, Narenda Modi, on a postponed trip, as well as to host Modi as a guest at the UK’s G7 gathering set for Cornwall in June. The wooing of India is part of a wider UK government tilt towards the Indo-Pacific that is likely to be a central feature of the UK’s ‘global Britain’ strategy. • This story was amended on 28 February 2021 to clarify that Jagtar is alleged to have conspired to kill members of the RSS, not to kill Hindus as stated in an earlier version.

  • WWE RAW Results: Bobby Lashley Wins WWE Title; Charlotte Flair to Challenge Asuka

    Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's feud continued, Charlotte Flair announced her WrestleMania ambitions and more.

  • Imran Khan dreams of Gwadar as 'next Dubai' but restricts local Baloch from accessing basic necessities

    Rome [Italy], March 1 (ANI): While Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government "plans" to make Gwadar the "next Dubai" under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, he is restricting Baloch locals from accessing basic necessities by fortifying the city at the behest of China.

  • Astronauts complete seven hour spacewalk to prep ISS for its new solar panels

    The eight existing solar panels on the ISS are 12 to 20 years old which is past their design lifetime and deteriorating.

  • Rahul’s ‘north-south’ gaffe can be disastrous for Congress

    National parties like Congress should refrain from doing such politics.

  • India vs England, 4th Test: Records that can be scripted

    India and England are all set to lock horns in the final Test of the four-match series in Ahmedabad. The hosts, who lead the series 2-1, need to either win or draw the final Test in order to secure the qualification berth for the ICC WTC final. Meanwhile, plenty of records can be broken in the match. We take a look at the same.