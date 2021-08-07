NIA Takes Charge of Investigation of Three JMB Militants Arrested By Kolkata Police

Investigation into the three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) militants arrested by the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police will now be looked into by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Already a notification has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Last month these three job militants were arrested from Haridebpur by the staff of Kolkata police. Later another person was arrested from Barasat. This time NIA took charge of the investigation. The next court production date of the three militants NIA will apply to the court for taking them into their own custody.

On July 11, three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen militants named Naziur Rahman, Sheikh Sabbir, and Rabiul were arrested from a rented house in Haridebpur. These three militants had gained credibility in the area by selling fruits and driving rickshaws. A group of 15 people crossed the Malda border from Bangladesh and entered India on the orders of Al Amin, the leader of the JMB in Bangladesh, who is currently being held in a Bangladeshi jail. Al Amin was instructed to create a new module for JMB.

