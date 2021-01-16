NIA summons around 40 people including farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu for questioning

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu have been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning on January 17 in a case related to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

NIA has summoned around 40 people for examination as witnesses in a case related to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) under Section 160 CRPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday. NIA has asked Deep Sidhu to appear before it at its headquarters in New Delhi in connection with a case under Chapter XII of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

"Whereas it appears that you (Deep Sidhu) are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case noted below, which I am investigating under Chapter XII of the Code of Criminal Procedure, you are hereby required to appear before me on January 17 at 10:00 am at National Investigation Agency, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi for the purpose of answering certain question relating to the case," Dhiraj Kumar, Inspector of Police said in a letter.

Deep Sidhu had shared the letter on the social media platform, Facebook on January 16. Sidhu caught national attention during the farmers' protests when a video of his conversation with a policeman went viral (ANI)

