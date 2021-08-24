NIA Submits Chargesheet for Attacking Minister in Nimtita Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted a chargesheet in the Nimtita blast case six months after it took over the case. The chargesheet contains the names of two accused, Abdul Samad and Sahidul Islam. A total of 173 people testified in the chargesheet.

On February 17, 2021, a massive explosion occurred at the Nimtita Railway Station platform, where 27 people including the then MLA of Jangipur Zakir Hossain were seriously injured.

Later, Zakir Hossain was brought to SSKM hospital in Kolkata in a critical condition. NIA took over the investigation nine days after the incident on the instructions of the Union Home Ministry.

On Tuesday, a team of four persons on behalf of NIA filed the chargesheet in the special court of NIA at the Kolkata City and Sessions Court. NIA’s lawyer Shyamal Ghosh told the court that the manner in which the IED was detonated had a plot for a massive explosion. The accused had plans to assassinate a state minister in the manner in which he was attacked. That is why the section of UAPA has been added.

The chargesheet against the accused includes sections 16, 20 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections 3 and 4 of the Explosives Act, Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code distorting facts, attempted murder under Section 307 and Section 326.

Significantly, Murshidabad’s Trinamool MLA Imani Biswas was not named in the case due to lack of any evidence.

The State continues to conduct a CID investigation in the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here