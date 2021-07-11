NIA raids multiple locations in J-K's Srinagar, Anantnag in connection with circulation of ISIS propaganda

Representative Image

Srinagar/Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted two simultaneous searches at 7 locations in Srinagar and Anantnag in connection with a case related to the circulation of propaganda by banned terror group ISIS.

The search was conducted in connection with the conspiracy of ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian State, the NIA said.

ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India, by assuming pseudo online identities, have created a network wherein ISIS-related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalising and recruiting members into its fold.

"In this connection, an India-Centric online propaganda magazine 'the Voice of Hind' (VOH) is published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalise impressionable youth by projecting a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India to arouse a feeling of alienation and communal hatred," it added.

According to the agency, its team seized a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, hard disks, and T-shirts having the ISIS logo during the raid.

In order to execute its nefarious plan, the NIA said a campaign has been launched over cyberspace which is supplemented by on-ground terror financing activities.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)