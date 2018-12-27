NIA raids are important as India is always under terror threat: Prakash Javadekar

Congratulating the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for conducting raids across the state of Uttar Pradesh, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar thanked the agency as India is always under the terror threat. While addressing mediapersons, he reminded of United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) tenure, where after every two or three days, terror attacks used to happen. 'Today the scenario has changed as the NIA is actively working and that's why these raids are important,' said Javadekar. He also mentioned about the 2001 Parliament attacks saying that this was the place, where terrorists had launched the attacks.