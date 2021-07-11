NIA raids 7 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and 5 boys were reportedly arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided 7 locations and 5 boys were reportedly arrested. Multiple searches were made by the probe agency in connection with the conspiracy of banned terror group ISIS in the Valley. Several shreds of digital evidence including laptops and others were seized. NIA conducted simultaneous searches in Srinagar and Anantnag at seven locations. NIA had said that a case was registered on June 29 in connection with the conspiracy of ISIS to radicalize and recruit impressionable youths in India to wage violent jihad against India. TIMES NOW's Ieshan brings in all the details. Watch the full video to know more about this story and stay updated with the latest news and breaking stories only on Times Now.