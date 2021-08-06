NIA, Karnataka Cops Nab Key ISIS Operative, His Associate from Bhatkal; Jihadi Literature Seized

Jufri Jawhar Damudi alias Abu Hajir Al Badri, a key ISIS operative who was also high up in the ranks of Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP), was arrested from Karnataka’s Bhatkal on Friday in a coordinated CT operation led by NIA and Karnataka Police.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also arrested one of Badri’s key associates, Ameen Zuhaib.

Badri was on the radar of central agencies since April 2020 due to his active role in production and dissemination of IS propaganda monthly online magazine, ‘Voice of Hind’.

Apart from flaming ISIS propagandas and media activities, he also looked after the logistical support, including procurement of arms and explosives, funding for mujahideens and recruitment. He was in direct contact with Islamic State leaders in Khorasan (Afghanistan) and Syria. He also instigated his cyber contacts to kill kufars (disbelievers), Police Personnel, Journalists etc and inflecting damage to temples and government properties.

In cyberspace, he claimed to be based in Khorasan/Afghanistan/Pakistan and was taking all security precautions to evade his detection by Intelligence agencies. Despite the claims, the security agencies assessed that Badri might be living in India only.

Based on this assessment and the leads developed through the revelations of Qasim Khurasani alliance Umar Nisar, who was arrested on July 11, further intelligence was developed in co-ordination with foreign agencies. The real identity of Abu Hajir Al Badri was then established as Bhatkal-based Jufri Jawhar Damudi.

Through a deft fieldwork the agencies managed to identify Damudi, 30, and his associate in Bhatkal. It was also established that Jufri Jawhar Damudi is the younger brother of Adnan Hassan Damudi, who was arrested by NIA in 2017 in ISIS related cases.

Jufri Jawhar Damudi accepted his association with Afghanistan and Pakistan-based IS operatives, and involvement in production and dissemination of the IS propaganda magazine.

During a search conducted by the teams of central agencies, digital media devices and incriminating jehadi literature was recovered.

In the last one month, raids at 21 locations spread across Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipore, Baramulla, Mangalore, Bangalore and Bhatkal resulted in 10 arrests from three separate modules of ISIS in India.

This Pan-India crackdown and back-to-back arrests of two prominent ISIS operatives — Qasim Khurasani and Abu Hajir Al Badri — is a major blow to the Islamic State and these disruptions are expected to degrade the ISIS network in India significantly.

