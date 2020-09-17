NIA Grills Kerala Minister KT Jaleel in Gold Smuggling Case as Oppn Calls for His Resignation

NIA Grills Kerala Minister KT Jaleel in Gold Smuggling Case as Oppn Calls for His ResignationKerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel is being questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the gold smuggling case. Jaleel reached the NIA Office in Kochi at 6 am on Thursday. Last week, he was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate.

Demanding his resignation, there have been widespread protests across the state spearheaded by the youth congress, BJP as well as the Youth League. In many places, police resorted to the use of water cannons and lathi charge.

Jaleel's name first emerged in the case after Swapna Suresh's phone records were leaked. There were records of calls between the minister and Suresh.

Jaleel had clarified that it was the Consulate General who had asked to contact her in connection with the distribution of food kits and Quran during Ramzan.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that involvement in this case and being questioned by the NIA is serious and that the minister “must resign”.

The CPM central leadership conveyed the message to the state secretariat that Jaleel need not be asked to resign as that could damage the image of the government at a time when the party is preparing for an assembly election and local body elections. The elections are expected to take place after six months.

Jaleel is the Minister for Higher Education, Welfare of Minorities, Wakf and Hajj in the Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF ministry. He was a firebrand leader of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) leader as a student and a chairman of the PSMO College, Thirurangadi Malappuram where he did his graduation and Post Graduation. He later joined the Muslim League and became state president of its Youth Wing, Muslim Youth League. He has a PhD on the topic ‘Role of Variyam Kunjahammed haji and Ali Musliyar in the Malabar Rebellion of 1921’ and is Associate Professor of History in his alma mater.

Central agencies, including the NIA, Customs and Enforcement Directorate, are conducting a separate probe into the seizure of gold worth nearly Rs 15 crore from a "diplomatic baggage" at the Thiruvananthapuram International airport on July 5.