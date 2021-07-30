NIA files supplementary charge sheet against Hizb-ul-Mujahideen aide in narco terror case

Representative image

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet here against a narcotics and arms trafficker having a connection with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit.

The agency filed the charge sheet against Manpreet Singh, a resident of Amritsar, before NIA Special Court Mohali under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and sections 21 (C), 27A and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

NIA investigation revealed that Singh was a narco trafficker and he was in close contact with other Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists to support them in the supply of weapons and channelising the proceeds of the sale of narcotics.

During the search, the NIA said, 130 live rounds of 9 mm calibre of Pakistani origin were recovered from his possession.

The case was originally registered on April 25 last year at Sadar police station in Amritsar City in connection with the arrest of Hilal Ahmad Shergojri and seizure of a truck and Rs 29 lakhs from his possession.

Shergojri was an overground worker and a close associate of Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, the then commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in Kashmir, who had come to Amritsar to collect funds that were proceeds of narcotics sale, for furthering terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA had re-registered the case on May 8 last year and taken over the investigation. Earlier NIA had filed charge sheet against 11 accused persons in the case. (ANI)