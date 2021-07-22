NIA files charge sheet against 2 UNLF terrorists for attack on security forces in Imphal

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed a charge sheet at a special court in Imphal against two terrorists of the Manipur-based militant group United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in a case of attacking two security forces in the state, an official said.

Lisham Ibosana Meitei and Konsam Manithoi Singh have been charged with the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), UA(P) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, an official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case, registered in January in Imphal West, relates to lobbing a hand grenade by unknown persons at security forces at Raj Bhavan Gate in Imphal, he said.

The accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to execute terrorist acts with an aim to terrorise the general population and to wage a war against India, the NIA official said.

This crime was carried out by the accused on the direction of the hierarchy of the UNLF, who had arranged explosives for them, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway. PTI CPS SKL KJ