NIA files charge sheet against 7 TuM terrorists in cross-LoC arms smuggling case

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said it has filed a charge sheet against seven terrorists of the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) who were 'smuggling' arms and explosives into India with the help of handlers based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The charge sheet was filed before a special NIA court in Jammu on Thursday against Mohd Mustafa Khan, Mohd Yaseen, Mohd Farooq, Mohd Ibrar, Mohd Javid Khan, Sher Ali (based in Kuwait), and Mohd Rafiq Nai alias Sultan (based in PoK).

They have been charged under various sections of the Arms Act, Explosives Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act or UAPA.

The NIA had taken over probe in this case in March this year after the Jammu police filed an FIR in December last year relating to the arrest of Mohd Mustafa Khan and recovery of six hand grenades along with 'incriminating documents' from his residence.

The probe found, the NIA alleged, that the seven accused named in the charge sheet 'were part of a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy by Pakistan-based handlers of TuM and their terror associates based in Poonch and Kuwait to execute terrorist activities and wage war against the Indian state.' An absconding accused in the case, Rafiq Nai, and other handlers based in PoK, with assistance of Sher Ali based in Kuwait and the other accused living on the Indian side of Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch 'smuggled' arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc into the Indian territory, the central probe agency said.

'They were taking advantage of the geography, affinities of religion, culture and other ties cutting across both sides of the LoC.' 'During the course of investigation, a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics along with flag, posters and other incriminating material belonging to terror outfit TuM, which was hidden at different places in Poonch was recovered,' the NIA said.

Further investigation in the case is continuing, it said.