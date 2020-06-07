NIA digs deeper into Visakhapatnam espionage case, finds involvement of husband-wife from Mumbai

New Delhi, June 07: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one terror funding conspirator from Mumbai in connection with the Visakhapatnam espionage case.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Rehman Jabbar Sheikh. It may be recalled that his wife, Shaista Qaiser has already been arrested in connection with this case.

During the search, the NIA has recovered a number of digital devices and incriminating material.

He is the 15th accused to be arrested in connection with the case. The NIA had in December 2019 taken over the case from the Andhra Pradesh police.

The prime accused, Mohammad Haroon Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala who was arrested visited Karachi, met with his handlers under the guise of conducting cross border trade. During those visits, he came in contact with two Pakistani spies, Akbad Ali and Rizwan.

Haroon was directed by the spies to deposit money into the bank accounts of Navy personnel at regular intervals. He did the same through different means, the NIA said.

The case on hand relates to the international espionage racket involving individuals based in Pakistan and at different locations in India. The Pakistan based spies recruited agents in India to collect sensitive and classified information regarding the location and movement of Indian Naval ships and submarines and other defence establishments.

Few Navy personnel came in contact with Pakistani nationals through various social media platforms and were involved in sharing classified information in lieu of monetary gains. The money was deposited into the bank accounts of these personnel through Indian associates having business interests in India.

During the search conducted at the house of Haroon, the NIA recovered a number of digital devices and incriminating documents. Haroon is a resident of Mumbai.

Also Read:

3 capital for Andhra: Cabinet clears decks for development of Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool

NIA busts international flesh trade racket being run from Bangladesh to Hyderabad

India, China will have more coronavirus cases if more tests are conducted: Trump