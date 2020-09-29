NIA court sentences two convicts to 7 years' rigorous imprisonment, fine in ATB case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 29 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Kolkata on Tuesday convicted two persons and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for seven years and fine in the 2018 Ansarullah Bangla Team (ATB) case.

The NIA probe revealed that Bangladeshi members of ABT entered India in 2016 in pursuance of a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts

"Today (29.09.2020), Special NIA Court at Kolkata convicted two accused persons after they pleaded guilty and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment of seven years and fine in Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) case of 2018," said a press statement from the NIA.

According to the press statement, details of conviction and quantum of sentence for the accused are as follows--Sahadat Hussain @ Babu, 26 years, resident of Jessore, Bangladesh, arrested on 23.11.2017, convicted u/s 120B, 121A, 125 of IPC, Sections 18 and 38 of UA(P) Act and Section 14 of Foreigners Act; sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 26,000.

Umar Farooque @ Mahi @ Ali @ Md. Aftab Khan @ Mohammad Aftab Khan, 27 years resident of Dhaka Division, Bangladesh, arrested on 28.11.2017, convicted u/s 120B, 121A, 125, 468, 471 & 474 of IPC, Sections 18 and 38 of UA(P) Act and Section 14 of Foreigners Act, sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 33,000.

The case was initially registered by STF Kolkata on 21.11.2017 and pertains to arrest of five members of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Kolkata. ABT is a proscribed terrorist organization in Bangladesh. Four of the arrested ABT members were Bangladeshi nationals and one is an Indian national, the press statement read.

It said NIA took over the case on 01.03.2018. The investigation by NIA revealed that Bangladeshi members of ABT entered India in 2016 in pursuance of the conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India. The accused persons travelled and stayed at Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai in the guise of labourers.

"Investigation also revealed that the accused persons tried to procure chemicals from a shop in Patna and tried to establish hide-outs in Ranchi. The accused persons also tried to procure arms and ammunition in Kolkata. Several incriminating materials like map of Sealdah Railway Station, Howrah Bridge, literature on explosives and bomb-making, fake Aadhaar Card, fake PAN Card were seized from their possession," the press statement read.

The trial against the remaining three arrested charge-sheeted accused is continuing, it added. (ANI)

