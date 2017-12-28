NIA court extends Jagtar Singh Johal's remand by a week

A court of India's National

Investigation Agency (NIA) gave the agency a seven-day extension to interrogate Scottish Sikh Jagtar Singh Johal, an accused in the murder case of Ludhiana-based Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ravinder Gosai, and submit its report. Keeping in view the complexity of the case, the court extended Johal's remand for the second time since he was first sent to NIA custody on December 19.Johal is allegedly linked to several other murders in Punjab. Revelations made during the investigation so far point towards the culpable role of Johal in the targeted killings of eminent local leaders in Punjab. The investigation also reveals that Johal was working in close liaison with anti-India secessionist forces, operating on the orders of Islamabad. He was also in constant touch with Harminder Singh, chief of the banned militant organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).Back in the 1980s Islamabad exploited the religious sentiments of innocent Sikhs and fostered militancy in the state of Punjab. The coalition of assertive leadership and proactive security forces eliminated militancy from the state of Punjab in the 1990s. However, Islamabad hasn't stopped trying to disrupt peace in India.Islamabad, which has realized the futility of a war owing to defeats in all the wars it fought against India, is executing its agenda through proxy war. It has not only been providing safe havens and launch pads to terrorists but also been extensively training and arming them in order to hamper the peace and harmony in Punjab. Islamabad is ignorant of the fact that today's Punjab is one of the most prosperous states of India and the youth of the state doesn't subscribe to any rhetoric thrown at them in the name of religion and hence it is never going to realise its satanic ambitions.