NIA Conducts Raids Across J&K in Two Cases Including Drone Attack at Jammu Airbase

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at 14 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two cases, including drone attack at the Indian Air Force’s technical airport in Jammu on June 27. The reported raids are being conducted in suspected areas of Shopian, Anantnag, Banihal and Sunjwan districts.

Quoting officials aware of the development, NDTV reported that the other case which NIA is probing is linked to terror organisation Lashkar-e-Mustafa, operating “at the behest of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed”.

At least six sightings of drones were reported in the Indian territory in the last two weeks, sounding an alert and a massive checking at various security checkpoints across Jammu and Kashmir.

In June, Corps Commander of the 15 Corps in Srinagar Lt General DP Pandey had told NDTV the technology used in that attack indicated “state-support” and involvement of Pak-based terror groups such as Jaish and Lashkar.

Two low-intensity improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were dropped on June 27 from a drone at the IAF base in Jammu around 1:30am. The blasts took place very close to the helicopter hangar but no serious damage was reported to any equipment. Two Indian Air Force personnel, however, sustained minor injuries while a building was partially damaged in the blasts.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh while confirming the development to CNN-News18 had said that there was a “use of drone with payload in both the blasts at Jammu airfield suspected to drop the explosive material”.

Earlier it was reported that the NIA is investigating the Jammu IAF base attack and preliminary investigations have revealed that two drones flew from Pakistan inside India for the attack. Pakistani terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba may have been involved in the attack.

CNN-News18 had earlier first reported about an Intelligence Note in May 2020 which told Indian security and intelligence apparatus about a meeting between Lashkar-e-Taiba top brass training its cadre to use drones in Jammu & Kashmir for terror attacks.

