NIA should complete probe and then give details: Maha minister

Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) The NIA should complete its probe into the recovery of an explosive-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence here and then tell the conclusion, instead of disclosing details of investigation in-between, Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil said on Wednesday.

Patil, who is the Maharashtra NCP chief, was talking to reporters after a meeting of key MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi- comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) ministers at the Sahyadri Guest House here, against the backdrop of the arrest of Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze by the NIA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said it has seized a Mercedes car that was used by Waze and recovered Rs 5 lakh from the vehicle after searching his office from where 'incriminating' documents were recovered.

Waze is at the focus of the NIA's probe into the case related to the recovery of the SUV with explosives near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.

Asked about the recovery of the cash and a note- counting machine from the car, Patil said the NIA is probing into the details which have surfaced and names of those who are involved are also coming to the fore slowly.

'I think, I demanded yesterday also, that the NIA should complete the entire probe and tell the conclusion. It will be better if it (the NIA) completes its investigation and reaches some final conclusion instead of disclosing details in-between,' Patil said.

State Urban Development Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who also attended the MVA leaders' meeting, earlier told reporters that the Waze episode was not discussed in the meeting.

Asked about reports of the NCP complaining to the Shiv Sena about Transport Minister Anil Parab intervening in the functioning of the Home department, Patil said, 'If there is any such news, it has not come to me.' 'There was no discussion before me on this. I have no idea of the Home minister making such a complaint,' he said.

NCP's Anil Deshmukh heads the state Home department.

Patil, who is the state's water resources minister, also said there was no discussion in the MVA ministers' meeting on the claims of possible transfer of Mumbai's Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over the Waze episode.

Patil also hit back at Union minister Prakash Javadekar over the latter's reported remark that 56 per cent of vaccines sent to Maharashtra till March 12 remained unused.

Patil alleged that the Centre is exporting COVID-19 vaccines to other countries, while Indians are falling short of it.

Targeting the Centre, he said the vaccination was going on at a slower pace in the country.

'But we are exporting vaccines to the world, particularly to our 'friend' Pakistan. We are helping the world, but Indians are falling short of vaccines,' he said.

Patil said Javadekar should answer why the vaccines produced in India are being exported to different countries.

'Indians should be administered the vaccine on priority and then it should be exported,' he added.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde said containment zones are being created in areas where the number of the COVID-19 cases have gone up.

'Citizens must also observe (COVID-19 related) rules,' he added. PTI ENM GK GK