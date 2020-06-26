NIA Challan On Davinder: A Peek Into J&K’s Police-Militant ‘Nexus’

Around the time Davinder Singh of Tral joined the Jammu and Kashmir Police service in 1989-90, Constable Mohammad Shafi Mir of Shopian switched over to militancy. Coming from a Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) background, Shafi Mir was among the founders of Hizbul Mujahideen. He was in a group of 56 police personnel who crossed over to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and returned with arms and ammunition after undergoing guerrilla training.

Operating under ‘Chief Commander’ Master Ahsan Dar, Shafi Mir was assigned the code-name of Shabnam and appointed as the first ‘District Commander’ in Pulwama.

Charge Sheet To Be Filed Against Davinder & Co-Accused In Next 10 Days

Thirty years later on 11 January 2020, when Davinder had risen to the ranks and was close to his promotion as Superintendent of Police (SP), he was arrested in a dramatic operation by the J&K Police near Mir Bazar, Qazigund, while escorting Shafi Mir’s son, Irfan, a fugitive constable-turned-militant, Syed Naveed Mushtaq, and one Arif, driving from Srinagar to Jammu. Subsequent raids on their residences and hideouts led to more arrests and seizure of arms and ammunition. In view of their disclosures and sensitivities attached to it, the investigation was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Highly-placed sources disclosed to The Quint that the NIA had completed the investigation and the charge sheet would be filed against Davinder and his co-accused in the central agency’s designated court in Jammu in the next 10 days.

Under the law, the NIA is supposed to file the challan within 180 days of the detainees’ arrest, that is, before 13 July 2020.

‘Watertight Case of Terror-Links For Money Against Davinder’

“We have a watertight case with concrete evidences of Davinder Singh’s years-long involvement with terrorism. Our charge sheet will in fact uncover a decades-old, deep-rooted nexus between some black sheep in the Police and terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir. We have no doubts about conviction in this particular case,” said a senior official.

“He had no conviction for any political ideology but he was immensely driven by his infinite greed for money. Lastly, his greed for a Toyota Fortuner (car) proved to be his nemesis,” said an official, narrating how Davinder had, even in 2018-19, arranged for safe accommodations for Naveed at Sainik Colony and Chawadi in Jammu against payment of Rs 7 lakhs.

In January 2020, Davinder struck a deal with Irfan and Naveed for a Toyota Fortuner and cash.

Officials insist that all such secret deals and covert operations were Davinder’s own misadventures – and none of the State or Central agencies were on board, nor had they given him the mandate for his escapades.

Links With Pak High Commission & Hizb Top Brass in Islamabad

With the help of human and technological evidence, the NIA is claimed to have established that Davinder had remained in touch not only with the Hizbul Mujahideen men in Kashmir and the organisation’s top brass in Islamabad, but also with officials of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. Initially, his liaison had been established by Irfan, but subsequently he was independently chatting with and speaking to his contacts in New Delhi and Islamabad through WhatsApp.

The NIA insiders identified Mudassar Iqbal Cheema as Davinder’s key contact at the Pakistani High Commission in 2015-16.

In 2018-19, according to them, Davinder had been in touch with Shafqat Jatoi at the Kashmir Desk of the Pakistani High Commission.

NIA has discovered how Irfan had constructed a three-storey house with a secret hideout in it for Naveed and some other militants at his village, Diaroo, in Shopian. With Davinder’s knowledge, Irfan had travelled under the garb of a ‘Track-2’ group with the help of the Pakistani High Commission from New Delhi to Islamabad, and stayed at the ‘ISI-Hizb guesthouses’ at Burma Town, in Islamabad, for about a year. He is known to have visited Pakistan about five times.

“Irfan had been engaged for organising youth seminars in Shopian and Pulwama. After receiving funds from the Pakistani High Commission, he held two to three seminars in South Kashmir and played a role in recruitment of the Hizb cadres,” said an official source. He revealed that Irfan had been operating several applications in his exchanges with the officials at the High Commission and other contacts across Pakistan and PoK. “We are in possession of incontrovertible evidence of this group’s liaison with the ISI operatives and the Hizbul Mujahideen top brass in Pakistan. Their level of confidence was so high that even Davinder had not deleted any data from the phones he operated”.

