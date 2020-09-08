NIA Arrests Two Kabir Kala Manch Activists in Elgar Parishad Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, 8 September, arrested artist-activists Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor of the Pune-based Kabir Kala Manch, in connection with the Elgar Parishad Case.

Gorkhe and Gaichor were members of the Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyaan, a body that had organised the Elgar Parishad conclave near Shaniwar Wada in Pune on 31 December 2017, just days ahead of the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregoan battle.

The arrest of the two Kabir Kala Manch artists takes the total number of arrests in the Elgar Parishad case to 14, which includes academics, lawyers and activists . The duo were questioned by the NIA in Mumbai over the last few days, following which they were arrested on Monday.

‘Asked to Confess Maoist Links’

In an interview to The Wire, Sagar Gorkhe said that they are cultural activists who merely sang on the stage at the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune. He also alleged that the the NIA had on 4 September offered to set the two cultural activists free, if they confessed to having Maoist ties.

"“They said that ‘if you confess having Maoist connections, we would set you free. If you write an apology letter, we would release you.’”" - Sagar Gorkhe

He also claimed that the investigators asked them to testify that Elgar Parishad is a programme by Maoists.

Maintaining that they had done nothing wrong and only acted in adherence with the Constitution, Gorkhe said that he and Gaichor had refused to provide any written apology to the police.

