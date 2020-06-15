NIA arrests key aide of naxalites in Hyderabad

New Delhi, June 15: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person from Hyderabad, who played a key role in supporting and furthering the activities of the naxalites.

The arrested has been identified as Nalamasa Krishna, the vice president t of the Telangana Praja Front. The case was originally registered by the Hyderabad police. The case is based on the seizure of incriminating documents and materials from the residence of Madilleti, the president of the TVV.

Investigations revealed that Krishna regularly visited the top leaders of the CPI (Maoists) in the Chhattisgarh forests and passed on their directions to Madilleti. He was also instrumental in directing the frontal organisations like the TPF, TVV and others to take up various agitations and activities as per the ideology of the CPI (Maoists). Under the garb of agitations for the welfare of the people, he misused the democratic set up for their ulterior motive of strengthening of the CPI (Maoist), which is a banned organisation.

