NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward For Arrest of Israel Embassy Blast Accused

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday said it would offer a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who offered information which led to the identification and arrest of individuals suspected to be involved in the Israel Embassy attack.

The central agency asked people to submit tips at its official websites and phone numbers.

A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi on January 30 this year, but no injuries were reported. The Delhi Police had said the blast took place near the pavement in the high-security zone and that the windscreens of three cars nearby were damaged.

Shortly after the blast, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had issued an alert at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of the blast, putting in place enhanced security measures.

The Israeli foreign ministry had said all its diplomats and embassy staff were “safe and sound” following the blast. However, an Israeli official on condition of anonymity had told CNN-News18 the country is treating the blast as a terrorist incident.

During the course of the ongoing investigation, sources had also mentioned in January that according to the test results, PETN (pentaerythritol tetranitrate), a high-grade military explosive, was found in the device.

