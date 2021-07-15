NHRC submits report on Bengal post-poll violence says, "Violent incidents reflects appalling apathy of Bengal govt towards plight of victims"

Representative Image

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 15 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in its report on the alleged post-election violence in West Bengal submitted to Calcutta High Court states that "Spatio-temporal expanse of violent incidents in the state reflects appalling apathy of the state government towards the plight of victims".

In the report, the committee said, "This was retributive violence by supporters of the ruling party against supporters of the main opposition party. It resulted in disruption of life and livelihood of thousands of people and their economic strangulation."

Meanwhile, NHRC has also refuted allegations in a section of the media regarding the leakage of the report relating to the post-poll violence in West Bengal

In a statement, the rights body said that it has shared copies of the said report with the advocates of the concerned parties in this matter in accordance with the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

"The National Human Rights Commission constituted a Committee to enquire into the post-poll violence in West Bengal, as per the directions of the Calcutta High Court. The Committee submitted its report to the Court on July 13, 2021. On the further directions of the Court, the Committee provided a copy of the said report to its Advocate in Calcutta, who shared with the Advocates of all the concerned parties in the related multiple writ petitions," the statement read.

"The matter being sub -judice, the Committee of the NHRC did not share its report with any entity other than those specified by the Court. Since the report is already available with all the concerned parties as per the directives of the Court, there is no question of leakage at the level of the NHRC. The attribution regarding the alleged leakage of the said Report to the NHRC is absolutely baseless and factually incorrect," it added. (ANI)