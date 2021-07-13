UP NHM Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 2800 Posts, All You Need to Know

The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for 2,800 contractual vacancies. Selected candidates will undergo a six-month-long training Certificate in the Community Health for Nurses (CCHN). Interested candidates need to submit their applications by July 20.

Those who register for this program will be shortlisted on the basis of a computer-based test that will be held in different cities of Uttar Pradesh. The two-hour test will consist of 100 multiple choice questions of one mark each.

UP NHM Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: Those who are applying for this programme should not be above the age of 35 years as of July 20.

Education: Applicants should also hold a general nursing and midwifery degree or BSc nursing or post-basic BSc nursing from a recognised university/ institute. Candidates should also be registered as a nurse and midwife at UP nurses and midwives council.

UP NHM Recruitment 2021: How to apply

In order to fill the online application form, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit upnrhm.gov.in

Step 2: At the bottom of the homepage you will see an option to login. Enter your username and password carefully and hit the submit tab

Step 3: You will see a hyperlink pertaining to the six-months training program Certificate in Community Health for Nurses, click it

Step 4: Fill the form with accurate details and attach all relevant documents. Once done hit the submit tab

Step 5: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page and keep it for your future reference.

UP NHM Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

The paper will be divided in two sections. Section-I will carry 80 marks and will include questions related to professional knowledge while Section-II will be of 20 marks and will include questions pertaining to General Awareness, General Aptitude, Reasoning, and Basic Computer knowledge. There will be no negative marking in this test.

