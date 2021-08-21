NHAI writes to WB govt claiming possession of land

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has written to West Bengal government claiming possession of land at Singur in Hooghly district where the state has plans for an agro industry hub.

State Minister for MSME, Chandranath Sinha said that NHAI had written to Hoogly district magistrate claiming that the land earmarked for the proposed hub belongs to it.

'NHAI has written to the district magistrate of Hooghly claiming that the land for the proposed agro-industry hub was given to it by the state earlier,' he said.

'We (the state government) will look into the matter and a decision will be taken in three or four days' time', he added.

The proposed hub is close to the abandoned Tata Nano project at Singur. The state government has decided to set up the hub in the area due to the high fertile nature of the land.

NHAI did not respond to repeated calls made to it for its take on the issue.