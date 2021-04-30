NHAI Recruitment Through GATE 2021: Apply Online For 41 Deputy Manager (Technical) Posts, Details at nhai.gov.in

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday, April 30 announced the availability of 41 vacancies for the post of Deputy Manager (Technical). All the eligible aspirants can apply for the position through NHAI’s official website www.nhai.gov.in. The last date for applying for this post is May 28. The recruitment for the post of Deputy Manager (Technical) will be done through GATE 2021 scores in the discipline of Civil Engineering.

In order to apply for the post, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and visit the official website www.nhai.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see the ‘About Us’ tab click on it

Step 3: Then hit on ‘Recruitment’ and go to the ‘Vacancies’ option

Step 4: On a new page, you will see the ‘Apply Now’ tab against an option that Dy. Manager (Technical)

Step 5: Click on it and fill the form with details and attach relevant documents and photograph

Step 6: Pay the fees and submit the form

Step 7: Once done, download the successfully submitted page for your future reference

Here is the direct link.

Take a look at the breakdown of 41 posts:

Unreserved category – 18

Scheduled Tribe – 6

Other Backward Classes (NCL) Central List only – 4

Economically Weaker Section – 10

In order to be eligible for the post, the candidate must have a Civil Engineering degree from a recognised university or institute. Along with that, the aspirant must also have a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Score 2021 in Civil Engineering.

The upper age limit for apply for the post is 30 years. However, there are age-wise relaxations for those belonging to reserved category. The salary of the selected candidates will be of Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC (Pre-revised: Pay Band-3 [(Rs.15,600-39,100/-) + Grade Pay of Rs.5400/-)] with Central DA.

