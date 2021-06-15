NHAI Likely To Expand Size of Proposed Infrastructure Investment Trust To Raise Rs 15,000 Crore: Report

Betting big on asset monetisation, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is said to be planning to expand the size of its proposed infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) to raise as much as Rs 15,000 crore, reports Moneycontrol.

NHAI is likely to raise the entire sum of Rs 15,000 crore in two rounds as it looks to monetise about 32 more operational road assets spanning 1,500 kilometres. It is likely to raise Rs 5,100 crore in the first round by monetising assets of about 390 kilometres. Thereafter, 20 of the 32 roads, totalling 1,000 kilometres will be brought under the said InvIT in the second round.

NHAI has already begun discussions with sovereign and pension funds to sell around 85 per cent of the units in the InvIT.

It should be noted that NHAI's upcoming InvIT has already received approval from market regulator SEBI in May, and the InvIT is expected to hit the markets in July.

InvITs operate as trusts, structured to own and manage infrastructure assets such as roads, ports, power plants, warehouses.