NHA to organise public webinars for stakeholders to brief on Digital Health Mission's consultation papers

Representative image

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The National Health Authority (NHA) will organise two public webinars to brief stakeholders on the recently published consultation papers regarding the Health Facility Registry (HFR) and the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) - core building blocks of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

The webinars will be held on July 6 and July 7 respectively, according to an official release.

Interested stakeholders may register on https://bit.ly/ndhmconsultation or on the NDHM's website www.ndhm.gov.in in the publications section.

Last week, the NHA had released these two consultation papers on its website for the public to read and share their feedback and suggestions. The last date for submitting suggestions and inputs has been extended till 20th July 2021.

This extension has been decided to ensure ample time for all stakeholders to submit their comments, in light of the upcoming nationwide roll-out of NDHM, the release said.

The HFR and the HPR are two essential building blocks of NDHM which are owned, developed, and maintained by the Government. The HFR is proposed to be the single complete, up-to-date repository of health facilities in the country and is envisioned as the primary source of information for all other databases and lists. Similarly, the HPR will be the hub for a variety of healthcare professionals including doctors, nurses and community health workers (e.g. ASHAs, ANMs).

In August 2020, NHDM was launched as a pilot project in six Union Territories after a series of comprehensive discussions with different groups of stakeholders. The continued engagement of these stakeholders ensures that the building blocks of NDHM are developed in an inclusive and scalable manner.

The full text of the consultation papers is available for download on NDHM's website at https://ndhm.gov.in/publication/consultationpapers. Comments and feedback can be uploaded on the same link or emailed to ndhm@nha.gov.in. (ANI)

The National Health Authority (NHA) will organise two public webinars to brief stakeholders on the recently published consultation papers regarding the Health Facility Registry (HFR) and the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) - core building blocks of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).(ANI)