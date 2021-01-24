NH 3 at Himachal's Sissu blocked after heavy snowfall

Visual from NH 3 at Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti district

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): The National Highway 3 at Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti district has been blocked, following heavy snowfall on Sunday morning.

Lahaul-Spiti district is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated places today, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla.

Moreover, Shimla may have a partly clouded sky today whereas Una, Biraspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi are likely to have thunderstorm, hailstorm and lighting at isolated places.

Weather was dry over the state during last 24 hours and Shimla's minimum temperature and maximum temperature were recorded at 5.1 degrees Celsius and 14.4 degrees Celsius respectively, which is expected to plummet to 2.5 degrees and 13.5 degrees in the next 24 hours.

There are "no special warnings" for the Lahaul-Spiti district and for the entire state of Himachal Pradesh as of now, the IMD said. (ANI)