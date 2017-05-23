NGT seeks data on trees near Taj Mahal, sets July 10 deadline

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Divisional Commissioner of Agra to provide information on the trees planted in the eco-sensitive Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) near the historic Taj Mahal. The green panel had also directed that the demarcation activity shall be executed in the presence of representative from Forest Survey of India and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the officer to provide necessary data within three weeks.