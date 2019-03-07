NGT imposes Rs 500 crore fine on Volkswagen for flouting pollution norms

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 500 crore on Volkswagen for flouting pollution limits. An investigation by government in 2015 found that Volkswagen had flouted local pollution limits and the company was forced to recall 323,700 cars in the country. That ruling came two months after it admitted to cheating U.S. diesel emissions tests. "A very phenomenal decision has been taken by the honorable National Green Tribunal (NGT) today which has imposed a detrimental fine of 500 crore rupees ($71 million) upon the Volkswagen group of India," said advocate Sanjeev Ailawadi.