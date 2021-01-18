NGT directs AAP govt to issue notification within 3 months on demarcation of Southern Ridge area

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal Monday directed the Delhi government to issue notification within three months on demarcation of Southern Ridge area.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the AAP government to protect the forest area by fencing/wall and vigilance.

“Identification of the remaining area and action for removing the encroachments be ensured within next three months. Execution of the action plan will be primarily under the Chief Secretary Delhi, who is also the Chairman of the Ridge Management Board,” the bench said.

The tribunal said Ridge in Delhi has historical and environmental significance and is part of Aravalli hills. The NGT noted that in respect of areas, which are un- encroached and have already been demarcated and handed over to Forest Department, final Notification under Section 20 of the Forest Act should be issued forthwith. “ In view of above, we direct that the Delhi Government through the Chief Secretary, Delhi to ensure that requisite Notification under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927 is issued within three months in respect of the area about which there is no controversy,” it said.

The green body said the Forest Department should prepare Management Plan and the statutory authorities must regularly inspect the area and ensure that it is kept encroachment free.

The tribunal also formed an Oversight Committee to be headed by Director General Forest with the Secretaries Revenue and Forest, Delhi Government, the PCCF, Delhi, the concerned Deputy Commissioners, Delhi and the nominees of Police Commissioner, Delhi and the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun as members. “Main function of the committee will be to oversee progress with regard to the removal of encroachments from the Ridge, its protection by way of fencing/boundary wall and preparation of management plan for its restitution.

“The Committee will be free to co-opt any other authorities/Experts. The Nodal agency will be the (Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Delhi for coordination and compliance. First meeting of the Committee may be held within one month and thereafter review may be undertaken periodically preferably at least once in a month till the action plan is executed,” the bench said.

The green panel had earlier slammed the department over varying figures on forest land encroachments in Southern Ridge area and said it did not want 'tamasha' and sought authentic information on the issue.

The tribunal was hearing a bunch of pleas filed by South Delhi resident Sonya Ghosh and others against encroachments on forest land in the Southern Ridge area and seeking their removal.

NGT had directed the Delhi government to adhere to the time schedule and expeditiously carry out demarcation of the area falling within their limits.

It had said the city government was 'frustrating' the orders of the green panel on one pretext or another and showing 'disdainful conduct' in the matter.