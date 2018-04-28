NGMA organises art exhibition in collaboration with Israeli embassy

National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) has organised an exhibition 'To The End Of Land' in collaboration with Petach Tikva Museum of Art, Israel. The exhibition is organised to celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. The exhibition showcases the works by leading contemporary artistes from Israel. It spans prints, photographs, videos and installations. Each art introduces an engaging combination of nature and technology, proposing new approaches to nature, culture and history.