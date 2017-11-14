NFL star Colin Kaepernick comes in support of Meek Mill

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], Nov 14 (ANI): National Football League (NFL) star and one of the best footballers in world Colin Kaepernick has backed Meek Mill, saying the hip-hop artist is the victim of "radicalized injustice" against blacks.

TMZ reports, Mill was sentenced to prison for reckless driving and in a drug abuse case.

However, both the cases were dropped later.

Kaepernick took to Twitter to support Mill and wrote, "Sadly there are Black folks going through the same radicalized injustice(s) within the justice system that Meek Mill has experienced for over a decade EVERY SINGLE DAY."

Treating the cases against Mill as injustice, the NFL player said, "This requires more than just gradual reform in laws-It requires a swift overhaul."

GQ magazine's new cover man Kaepernick has always been surrounded by controversies for being furious about racism, the recent being his kneeling down during America's national anthem.

Unfortunately, he has found himself without a NFL position since then. (ANI)