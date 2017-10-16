NFL 2017: New York Giants End Losing Streak, Stun Hosts Denver Broncos

The Giants are placed in the National Football Conference in the NFC East group.

New Delhi: It is being hailed as a big upset in the ongoing season of NFL (American football) as underdogs New York Giants beat hosts Denver Broncos 23-10 on Sunday. The Giants are placed in the National Football Conference in the NFC East group. They have finally opened their account in the wins column after five losses in as many matches.

On the other hand, the Broncos are in the American Football Conference in the AFC West group. In five matches including the Sunday game, they have had three wins and two losses.

The reason why the win on Sunday for the Giants is being hailed by several experts is not only because they were in such wretched form coming into the match but also because they have lost several players for the season.

Coming into the match, they had Dominique Rodgers Cromartie out suspended. Other than him, nine players were injured. They include Odell Beckham Jr., Marshall, Sterling Shepard, Dwayne Harris, Paul Perkins, Weston Richburg, Vernon, Jonathan Casillas and Romeo Okwara.

It must be noted that both the Giants and the Broncos are no mugs as far as history goes, making the game on Sunday have enough interest. While the Giants have won the Super Bowl four times, the Broncos have been victorious thrice.