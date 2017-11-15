Neymar welcome at Real Madrid: Casemiro

London, Nov 15 (IANS) Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro on Wednesday asserted that his Brazilian international team-mate Neymar is a star player and is always welcome to join the Spanish giants.

"He's (Neymar) a star. He knows what he's doing," the 25-year-old was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"He's a great player and he'll always be welcome at Real Madrid. I hope he comes, but he's happy at his club," Casemiro added.

Neymar, had joined French football club Paris Saint-Germain at a record amount of £200 million ($262m) earlier this season.

Since then, he has made eight appearances for the side, scoring seven goals.

--IANS

sam/bg