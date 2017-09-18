Neymar vs Edinson Cavani: Is Brazil superstar causing headache for Unai Emery at PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were a happy franchise after they broke their bank to successfully sign Brazil superstar Neymar from Barcelona in a world record transfer fee of €222m earlier this year. However, they would not have expected an uneasy situation in the dressing room following the arrival of the sought-after hitman.

It has emerged that there is power struggle between two superstars of the Ligue 1 side - Edinson Cavani and Neymar. The rift between the two was evident when they were at odds over a penalty during PSG's 2-0 win over league rivals Lyon on Sunday, September 17.

Despite having the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani leading the frontline, PSG were not able to break the deadlock in the first half against Lyon. The league leaders then got the breakthrough when Lyon defender Marcelo scored an own goal in the 75th minute.

Disappointed Cavani storms into dressing room

Four minutes later, PSG had a good chance to double the lead as they won a penalty, which paved way for dramatic scenes at the Parc de Princess. Neymar and Cavani argued over which one of them should take the penalty.

Cavani won the battle in the end, but his shot was saved by Lyon custodian Anthony Lopes, who was the star of the day for the visitors on Sunday, leaving the Uruguayan red-faced.

Notably, a few minutes earlier Cavani and Neymar were at loggerheads over a free-kick. To make matters worse, Dani Alves interrupted and gave the ball away to his Brazilian teammate.

Cavani reportedly stormed out of the pitch immediately after the final whistle even as his teammates were celebrating their sixth straight league win of the season.

Emery wants the situation resolved early

PSG manager Unai Emery seems to be a worried man as he believes a rift between the top stars of the club can create an unhealthy atmosphere.

"I have told them to sort it out between themselves. I think that they are capable of doing that and that they will both be our kickers," Emery said on Sunday, as quoted by "ESPN".

He added: "If they cannot reach an agreement, I will decide for them. I do not want this to become problem for us."

It is safe to say that Neymar has stolen the thunder from Cavani after arriving in Paris ahead of the ongoing season. It seems the Uruguayan striker, who was the go-to-man last season with 35 league goals, is finding it difficult to play second fiddle in the star-studded line-up.

