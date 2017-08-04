Neymar vows to `do everything to open up new horizons` for PSG

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Brazil forward Neymar, who has been brought by the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a record fee of 222 million Euros from Barcelona, has vowed to do everything to open up new horizons for his new club and help them "conquer the titles" which they crave.

The five-year deal for Neymar smashes the previous record set when Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United from Juventus for 89 million Euros in August 2016.

"I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, said Neymar Jr after signing his contract. Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious," said the 25-year-old.

" And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new teammates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want. Paris Saint-Germain's ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I played 4 seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge."

"From today, I will do everything I can to help my new teammates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world," he added.

Meanwhile, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was delighted to get his man and said: "It is with immense joy and pride that we welcome Neymar Jr to Paris Saint-Germain."

"Neymar Jr is today one of the very best players in world football. His winning mentality, strength of character and sense of leadership have made him into a great player. He will bring a very positive energy to this club."

"In six years, we have built a very ambitious project that has already taken us to the highest level of national and European football. Today, with the arrival of Neymar Jr, I am convinced that we will come even closer, with the support of our faithful fans, to realizing our greatest dreams," he added.

Neymar is now committed to the French capital's club until June 30, 2022.

At 25 years old, Neymar has already been selected for the Brazilian national team 77 times, scoring 52 goals.

As captain of the national team, Neymar has emerged as the leader of a team aiming to win its sixth World Cup in 2018. Wearing the Brazil jersey, Neymar has already carried his country to its first Olympic title at the Rio Games in 2016.

Neymar, who joined Barcelona in 2013, has scored 105 goals for Barcelona, guiding them to two league titles, three Copa del Rey and a Champions League crown.

His best goal-scoring season came in 2014-15, when he netted 39 times in helping Barca to the treble under Luis Enrique. (ANI)