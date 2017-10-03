Neymar sends injury scare through Brazil camp

Teresopolis (Brazil), Oct 3 (IANS) Neymar gave Brazil an injury scare ahead of their final 2018 World Cup qualifiers by limping off the pitch during a training session.

Neymar appeared to suffer a knock to his right foot while disputing a ball with fellow forward Diego Tardelli at Brazil's Granja Comary training base here on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brazil team officials later played down the incident, saying the 25-year-old was not expected to last the entire session.

Just 16 players took part in Brazil training on Monday with eight others due to arrive after long-haul flights from Europe on Tuesday.

The five-time World Cup winners will play Bolivia in La Paz on Thursday and Chile in Sao Paulo five days later.

Brazil are already guaranteed a place in Russia next year and lead the South American zone's CONMEBOL standings with 37 points from 16 matches.

--IANS

ajb/vm