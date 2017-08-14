Neymar Scores & Provides Assist on PSG Debut

The world's most expensive footballer Neymar got off to a brilliant start for his new team PSG.

The world’s most expensive footballer Neymar got off to a brilliant start for his new team PSG when he scored on his debut to help his team to a 3-0 win against minnows Guingamp.

Neymar, who moved to PSG from Barcelona for a world record fee of €222 million, started up front along with Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria. The crowd was excited from the word go when Neymar took the centre stage.

However, the fans had to wait till the second half to see goals. The goalless score was broken via an own goal while Neymar opened his account with a simple close-range finish in the 82nd minute before providing an outstanding pass in the 62nd minute which Cavani struck to make it 2-0.

Speaking with Canal+ after the final whistle, Neymar made his happiness clear after his debut for the French giants.

“I am very calm,” said Neymar. “I knew that leaving Barcelona would be difficult but I am very happy here. People liken leaving Barca to death but I feel more alive than ever before. I am very happy and the football is essentially the same,” he said.

“I am very happy to have won the Man of the Match award but the most important thing was to win the game. It is very easy to play with players of this quality.”

“I am happy to have scored and for our victory. I am simply very happy to have scored, it was something very important. I am already blending well with my new teammates and it is very, very easy to play with these sorts of players,” former Barcelona player added.