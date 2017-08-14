Neymar scores on debut as PSG hammer Guingamp

Paris, Aug 14 (IANS) Neymar Jr. scored on his Ligue 1 debut as Paris Saint-Germain comfortably won the away match against Guingamp 3-0.

Having failed to submit his registration in time to feature last weekend, PSG had to wait until the season's second week to see their new superstar 222-million euro ($261 million) signing from Barcelona get onto the pitch on Sunday," reports Efe.

The visitors predictably controlled the game throughout, with Neymar heavily involved in much of Unai Emery's side's better moments.

The Brazilian enjoyed the freedom of the pitch, often drifting inside from the left flank to influence proceedings from more central positions.

Defender Marquinhos came closest to opening the scoring in the first half, smashing a header onto the upright from Neymar's floated cross.

The breakthrough came shortly after the half-time break when Neymar's through-ball was diverted into his own net by Guingamp's Jordan Ikoko.

The world's most expensive footballer then created the game's second goal as Edinson Cavani ran onto Neymar's incisive pass and put the result beyond doubt.

Cavani then returned the favour, laying the ball into Neymar for a tap in, in the game's closing stages.

-IANS

gau/bg