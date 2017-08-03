Neymar to PSG: La Liga refuses to accept Brazilian's buyout clause payment from French club, claims report

La Liga has reportedly refused to accept Neymar's release clause payment from PSG representatives as the deal is expected to drag on for a few weeks.

When Barcelona officially confirmed Neymar's wish to leave the Catalan giants on Wednesday, one might have assumed that the whole 'Neymar to PSG' saga will finally come to an end.... but it has not!

According to a report on Spanish website AS, La Liga has refused to accept Neymar's release clause payment from PSG representatives.

PSG officials had arrived at the La Liga offices on Thursday with the intention of depositing the ¬222 million, which will activate Neymar's release clause.

Javier Gomez, the general corporate director of the Spain football league, conveyed the bad news to the French club and the Brazilian striker.

This move, however, should not come as a surprise. Spain's football league chief Javier Tebas had on, 30 July, threatened to file a complaint with UEFA for financial fair play breaches against PSG over their pursuit of Neymar.

"La Liga will file this complaint because it's a problem for La Liga's competitiveness. Today it's happened to Barca, tomorrow it could happen to Real Madrid, it's happened to Atletico Madrid," Tebas had said to Mundo Deportivo.

Interestingly, Neymar had informed his Barcelona teammates on Wednesday morning about his intention to leave the club. To fuel the speculations, Lionel Messi also posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, after news broke out that Barcelona will allow Neymar to leave, and said that "it was a pleasure to play with him".

However, with La Liga's refusal to accept PSG's offer, the mega deal is expected to go down the wire. View More