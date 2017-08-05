Neymar to PSG: With era-defining move, Brazilian forward has chance to shake-up footballing world

One of the most marketable athletes of the world wanting to become the main man of a successful team is a no-brainer, but whether Neymar gets to make history on the pitch remains to be seen.

"It's sad people think Paris Saint-Germain move was motivated by money"

Neymar, on the occasion of his world record transfer, had this to say during his official PSG unveiling at the Parc des Princes. He also added that he moved in search of a new challenge, happiness and titles. For Barcelona supporters though, the first statement might be difficult to swallow, evoking memories of Luis "Judas" Figo's controversial transfer to Real Madrid under more acrimonious circumstances in 2000.

The dizzying transfer fee more than doubled the previous world record (Paul Pogba to Manchester United for ¬105 million) for the first time in 85 years. Even in this era of burgeoning television deals, this figure seems an extravagance.

A casual onlooker presented with the basic facts of the Neymar transfer might scoff at his press conference as well; a record eye popping transfer fee of ¬222 million (nearly £200 million) and a salary of ¬30 million (after tax) is bound to be a lightning rod for criticism. To casually brush off comments that money wasn't a motivating factor is a bit daft considering how much he and his family stood to gain from this transfer. Let's look at the real cases where money didn't matter, shall we?

In the year 2000, Fernando Redondo moved from Real Madrid to AC Milan after winning the Champions league. On a side note, he was the player who backheeled the football around the Manchester United defender Henning Berg, recovered it at the by line and passed the ball with laser-guided precision to an onrushing Raul Gonzalez who just had to put the ball into an empty net. After moving to AC Milan, he would injure his knee severely in pre-season training and miss close to two and a half years before donning the Rossoneri jersey in a competitive match. Since he was unable to play for his new employers, he refused his salary (which was £2.74 million a year) until he returned to full fitness.

The other prominent example in recent memory is that of former Spanish and Athletic Bilbao winger, Joseba Etxeberria. For more than 13 years, Etxeberria was a regular on the flanks for Bilbao. Then, at the age of 31, after playing second-fiddle in many appearances, Etxeberria agreed to extend his contract by one more year " his last season as a professional " and play for his beloved club side for free. Yes, you heard that right: Free. What is more, this deal was signed in October; he could have very well waited until December end and then spoken to other clubs to bag himself a deal.

After looking at these two outliers, Neymar looks like a gold-digger in comparision. But to be entirely fair to Neymar, most people in his position would have made a similar choice. Stop rolling your eyes for a moment and imagine that one of the top companies in the world offered you your dream job, with an increased responsibility, profile and a steep pay hike to boot. Being ambitious, would you jump over? If you nodded in agreement, it only suggests that our holier-than-thou attitude is hypocritical.

Instead, a more pertinent question would be to question Neymar's other motives for the move. For the moment, let us ignore the UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations and assume everything is hunky dory. What would really motivate Neymar " a vastly talented footballer yet to reach the peak of his powers " to move to a club like PSG?

Neymar wanted to move away from the giant shadow of Lionel Messi is the angle that renowned sports journalists from The Guardian and BBC have gone with. At Barcelona, he was bound to be Messi's wingman until he was ready to hand over his baton.

Messi is probably one of the greatest football players of all time and it is certainly no shame playing second fiddle to him; but what would be Neymar's defining image when he calls time on his career? Would he be remembered as a player who defined an era and pushed the envelope or as someone who was "merely great" in an all-conquering Barcelona team with Messi the only constant?

Remember, David Villa, Samuel Eto, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez (not counting Thierry Henry or Ronaldinho) " all fantastic footballers in their own right " had to make way for the little one. Going by Neymar's own words of wanting a new challenge, this can be viewed in a new light.

