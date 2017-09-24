Neymar-less PSG restrained by Montpellier

Paris, Sep 24 (IANS) Leaders Paris Saint-Germain saw their advantage cut to one point after recording a goalless draw at Montpellier without injured star Neymar while Lyon and Dijon combined for six goals to take one point apiece in Ligue 1 football tournament.

Neymar missed PSG's trip due to his minor foot injury on Saturday, but the world's most expensive player was expected to feature in next Wednesday's UEFA Champions League group match against Bayern Munich, reports Xinhua news agency.

PSG felt a huge impact from Neymar's absence as they could not create scoring chances against Montpellier's successful defensive tactics.

The 18-year-old newcomer Kylian Mbappe forced goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte into a brilliant save in the 47th minute, PSG's first shot on target.

It was the first time that PSG have dropped points this season following six victories in a row. Their margin over defending champions Monaco was cut to one point. Monaco crushed Lille 4-0 on Friday.

Lyon broke the deadlock on 20th minute thanks to Nabil Fekir's fifth goal of the campaign, but the lead only lasted four minutes as Naim Sliti successfully converted the spot kick.

The two sides combined for four goals in a 15-minute span in the second half, commenced by Dijon midfielder Xeka in the 52nd minute. Houssem Aouar coolly slotted home from Kenny Tete's cross from the right wing and helped Lyon tie the match at 2-2.

Forward Mariano Diaz put Lyon ahead with his fifth league goal fron the 12-yard spot in the 63rd minute, but that was erased by Cedric Yambere's header in a free kick two minutes later.

With one more match played, Bordeaux went up to third position following their 3-1 home win against Guingamp.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Caen edged Amiens 1-0 and Metz lost to Troyes 1-0.

--IANS

sam/mr