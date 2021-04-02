Nexteer Automotive Earns 2021 Manufacturing Leadership Award

Demonstrates Ongoing Commitment to Manufacturing 4.0 Advancement Marks Fourth Consecutive Year Receiving Award AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a leader in intuitive motion control, has been recognized as a 2021 Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner for its outstanding achievement in Enterprise Integration Technology Leadership.

Nexteer's winning project, Manufacturing Engineering Equipment Database (MEED), is part of the Company's Digital Trace™ Manufacturing strategy. MEED serves as the Company's global standard process for equipment launch tracking. The innovative enhancements made in the 2.0 version allow Nexteer to easily and collaboratively track equipment status to timed objectives and produce real-time metrics on its Manufacturing Engineering dashboard. MEED outputs are also linked with other Nexteer digital programs – thus completing the Company's digital thread of data from engineering planning to operational execution.

'Nexteer is honored to be recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers for the fourth straight year for our commitment to manufacturing excellence. Each of our award-winning projects have grown our capabilities, enhanced our efficiency and strengthened our commitment to Manufacturing 4.0 advancement,' said Robin Milavec, Senior Vice President, Executive Board Director, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Nexteer Automotive. 'Our 2021 award-winning project, MEED, is a valuable tool in our Manufacturing Engineering toolbox that further enhances our Digital Trace™ Manufacturing strategy.' In 2020, Nexteer earned a Manufacturing Leadership Award by the National Association of Manufacturers for outstanding achievement in Manufacturing Engineering Global Talent Management and Training. In 2019, Nexteer was recognized with a Manufacturing Leadership Award for Enterprise Integration and Technology Leadership, and in 2018, Nexteer received the Engineering and Production Technology Award from the National Association of Manufacturers (then Manufacturing Leadership Council).

Nexteer will be formally recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place as a virtual event on May 19, 2021.

About Nexteer Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com Link to Nexteer Media Center About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever's Award in each project category, as well as a 2021 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the gala will be the ML Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, please go to https://mlawards.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/.

About the National Association of Manufacturers The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

The NAM's world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs. www.nam.org PWR PWR