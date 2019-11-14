Next Test match with 'pink ball' will be a historic moment: Ravichandran Ashwin

While addressing a press conference in Indore, Indian Cricket Team spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin said, "The next Test match with pink ball is a great welcoming sign. For India it is important. Hopefully, that Test match will be a historic moment." India were trailing behind 64 runs at the end of play on the first day after bundling out Bangladesh for 150 in their first innings at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.