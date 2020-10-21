Next step in defence reforms is integrated theatre commands: Army chief

Army chief General MM Naravane during his visit to College of Defence Management and Bison Division at Secunderabad, Telangana on Wendesday.

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): The next step in defence reforms is the formation of Integrated Theatre Commands to synergise the capabilities and potential of all the services, said Army chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday.

During his visit to the College of Defence Management and Bison Division at Secunderabad, he "underscored current security scenario and its implications on capability development and force utilisation of the Indian Army in pursuit of national interests."

Army chief said the next logical step was the "formation of Integrated Theatre Commands to synergise the capabilities and combat potential of the three services during war and peace."

During interaction with the officers, he spoke about current security scenario and focused on the geostrategic implications on capability development.

"COAS exhorted all ranks to continue working with same zeal and enthusiasm. COAS lauded the efforts of Bison Division during the recent flood relief operations," Army tweeted. (ANI)