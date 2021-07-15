Next six months critical for Libya, says Harsh Vardhan Shringla at UNSC

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said that the next six months will be critical for Libya, as it embarks on a journey towards peace and stability.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Shringla said, "The next six months will be critical for Libya, as it

embarks on a journey towards peace and stability. It is incumbent upon the international community and the Security Council, in particular, to continue to provide support to Libya in this critical phase."

The meeting was chaired by Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. India is Chair of the Libyan Sanctions Committee.

To provide support to Libya, Shringla suggested following points, "Elections need to be held as planned on December 24, 2021 in a free and fair manner in Libya."

He said that in order to hold election, the Libyan parties need to continue consultations among themselves in order to arrive at a workable solution at the earliest. "We would also urge the House of Representatives and the High Council of State to frame the required legislation for the conduct of elections. At the same time, we encourage the High National Elections Commission to prepare decisively for the upcoming elections," he added.

Foreign Secretary further suggested that the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Libya needs to be safeguarded. In this regard, Shringla said "we welcome the independent audit of the Central Bank."

In the third suggestion, Shringla said that the provisions of the Ceasefire Agreement and

successive Security Council resolutions need to be respected.

Shringla also suggested that "we must ensure that terrorist groups and affiliated entities are not allowed to operate unchallenged in Libya."

"Libya has become a logistics platform for Al Qaida affiliates in Mali. This is a matter of grave concern due the potential cascading effect it could have throughout the Sahel region. It is unfortunate that the issue is not drawing the attention it deserves. The international community must speak in one voice against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he added.

Story continues

Foreign Secretary further stated that we need to plan for the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of armed groups and non-state armed actors. He also appreciated the fact that UNSMIL is prepared to render assistance to Libya in this process.

Shringla said, "an inclusive and comprehensive national reconciliation process is the need of the hour. We hope that all the parties concerned would engage sincerely in this endeavour. We also urge the international community to support such a process."

India has traditionally enjoyed close and mutually beneficial bilateral ties with Libya. India remains committed to supporting Libya and the Libyan people in their endeavor to bring about lasting peace in the country, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a virtual meeting next month, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Shringla, who will then return to New York to guide the month-long tenure of the Indian Presidency in 2021.

India has a two-year tenure till the end of 2022 as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. (ANI)